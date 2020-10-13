Milwaukee mayor: “If bars want to screw this up, there’s going to be problems”

A restaurant keeps its “Open” sign on after closing its dining room but staying open for take-out and delivery orders, Monday, March 16, 2020 in New York. New York state entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic Monday joining with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday night. The governors said restaurants and bars will move to take-out and delivery services only. The three states also will limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people, effective 8 p.m. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued a warning to the city’s bars to get their acts together, according to Local 5 sister station, CBS 58, in Milwaukee.

“If the bars want to screw this up, then there’s going to be problems,” said Barrett during Tuesday’s twice a week city/county coronavirus press call.

CBS 58 shared that the mayor expressed his worries regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state as well as in his home city of Milwaukee.

CBS 58 reporters said the number of people within Milwaukee who’ve gone to the hospital with COVID-19 has tripled within the last few weeks.

Barrett told CBS 58 that he drives around and looks at bars across the city and has witnessed are employees and patrons being unsafe.

If the city receives a complaint related to any business, it will follow a standard process to respond, shared CBS 58.

First, the city will call the business. Second, it can issue a citation. Third, it could choose to go after a business’ license.

Barrett said the city could drop the hammer and start revoking bar safety plans to cut their capacity if the situation doesn’t improve.

“I want to see the bars follow these rules, and you can ruin it for yourself and you can ruin it for everybody else if you don’t take this seriously,” said Barrett.

He said the city has allowed businesses with approved safety plans to have more people in their shops than what Governor Tony Evers’ current safety order allows.

Barrett expressed to CBS 58 reporters that bars aren’t making the city’s case to the Governor’s office any easier.

