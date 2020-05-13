A McDonald’s in Sturgeon Bay closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A McDonald’s in Sturgeon Bay has temporarily closed its services after one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 13, the owner of one of the two McDonald’s in Sturgeon Bay, Ryan Larson, announced that they have closed its restaurant after receiving notice that one of its employees has tested positive for the virus.

Larson said, “As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we closed the restaurant to conduct a thorough deep-cleaning and sanitation procedure and notified local public health authorities.”

Larson added that they are working with the Door County Health Department to identify and reach out to any McDonald’s employees that had been in close contact with the patient.

Those that had been in close clontact with the individual are reportedly being tested for the virus as well as required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Larson noted that they had been conducting wellness checks and temperature checks before each shift and provided all staff with gloves and masks as well as implemented protective barriers in the workplace to help promote social distancing practices.

“Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family and we’re keeping all of our employees in our thoughts during this time,” said Larson.

