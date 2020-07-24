McDonald’s requiring customers to wear masks in restaurants starting August 1

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WFRV) – McDonald’s will require all customers to wear face coverings in its restaurants starting on August 1.

McDonald’s announced new safety protocols on Friday as part of “protecting the health and well-being” of its employees and customers.

“The latest science suggests droplets have the potential to stay in the air for extended periods of time, increasing the risk of virus spread, especially from asymptomatic carriers. As a result, the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reiterates face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” McDonald’s said in its release.

The restaurant chain says that, in the event that a customer declines to wear a face covering, they will put in place additional procedures to take care of them.

“We earn our customers’ trust by consistently executing our safety measures in the restaurants – and this includes the consistent and visible use of PPE. As we ask customers to wear face coverings in our restaurants, it is even more critical that we continue to deliver on our part behind the counter. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of continuing to follow PPE procedures including proper mask use by crew.”

McDonald’s has also developed a series of divider panels and retrofit barrier solutions for the front- and back-of-house. These are an additional safety measure and not a replacement for the use of PPE or social distancing guidelines.

The chain is also delaying the reopening of its dining rooms for an additional 30 days.

