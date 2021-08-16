Meijer Pharmacies offering third COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

(WFRV)- On Monday, August 16, Meijer Pharmacies has announced they will begin offering a third, booster, COVID-19 vaccine.

This decision follows the CDC’s vaccination recommendations for immunocompromised people.

Eligible individuals for the third booster shot can either walk into any Meijer Pharmacies to receive their third dose. If you would like to schedule an appointment for your vaccine, text “COVID” to 75049 to schedule an appointment.

To receive the third vaccine shot, patients will complete a questionnaire screening form explaining their immunocompromised diagnoses. Health officials recommend receiving the same vaccine you have received prior as your third booster vaccine as well.

There has been no official recommendation for immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of now.

There are over 300 Meijer supercenters and grocery stores throughout Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.