Meijer stores ask customers to refrain from using reusable bags

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meijer stores announce on Wednesday that customers should refrain from bringing reusable bags into all Meijer stores.

The organization says that all Meijer store locations throughout the Midwest will not be allowing customers to use reusable bags within their stores, “Unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.”

Meijer stores are enforcing this temporary change, effective immediately to, “Ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores.”

