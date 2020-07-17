GRAND RAPIDS, MI. (WFRV) – All customers will be required to wear a face mask or face covering when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station throughout the Midwest starting on July 20.

Meijer says this new policy is in addition to the retailer’s locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations.

Store officials say customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt from the mandate.

Meijer is one of several retail stores including Kohls, Kroger, Woodman’s, Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club, to have declared a mask mandate within its store this week.

Woodman’s announced on Thursday that it will be enforcing a mask mandate for all customers starting July 20. “We ask our customers do their part as we work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Face masks are available for purchase at all of our locations,” says store official.

Target is joining the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. The policy will go into effect Aug. 1.

Several of the mandates will all take effect before the end of August.

