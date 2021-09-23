Meijer to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible patients

(WFRV) – Meijer stores across the Midwest are expanding their vaccination efforts to now offer COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible patients regardless of where they received their original vaccine series.

“We’ve come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster,” said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. “Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step.”

According to Meijer, all of its pharmacies across the Midwest will be administering booster shots to eligible patients. Store officials note that eligible patients who received their original vaccinations from Meijer will be sent a text before their timeframe to schedule their booster appointment. All other patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

“We know that thousands of people are eligible now, including those who received their initial vaccine series at clinics that no longer exist, so we want to make it easy for patients to schedule their booster dose when it works for them,” said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. “Regardless of where you received your original vaccination, it’s important to know that our teams are here for you.”