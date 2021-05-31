Memorial Day services in Green Bay return in person

ALLOUEZ, Wis.(WFRV)- “No words would ever describe the feeling I felt standing there along side the thousands of white crosses,” said a Veteran at the Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay. In person events resumed this year for Memorial Day, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We tend on days like today to think about the big names, but when we think of military service, what we also should think about are the thousands of Wisconsinites who are less welcomed,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher.

Gallagher, who is a Veteran himself, addresses a crowd of over a hundred. The day is not about retail sales and barbeques, it’s about the sacrifices made in and out of combat.

“It’s just a reflection on your fellow comrades, what they went through, and the grieving process,” said Bob Richter a Navy Veteran. Richter along with his wife showed up at the Allouez Catholic Cemetery for a service that was canceled.

For some, days like this don’t get any easier. “A little sad. a mixture of everything but also learning to celebrate the memory of all these men and women,” said Martin E. Schweiner who served in the Army.