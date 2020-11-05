Memorial fund created in honor of Bay Port teacher that died after hospitalization related to COVID-19

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A memorial has been started for a Northeast Wisconsin teacher who died after a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19.

A letter sent to families and staff in the Howard-Suamico School District in mid-September stated teacher Heidi Hussli had passed away.

The letter included a message from Hussli’s family, saying:

“Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now.”

Hussli’s family, in partnership with the Howard-Suamico Education Foundation, has established a fund in her memory.

According to the district, the fund will financially support students who wish to take a class trip to Germany, which was one of “Heidi’s absolute favorite things to do.”

The memorial is partly funded by the sale of t-shirts that say ‘Wir lieben Frau, natürlich,’ or ‘We love Frau, naturally.’

The opportunity to purchase shirts will close on Friday, Nov. 6. To purchase a shirt, click here.

