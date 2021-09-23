Memorial fund set up for Officer Joseph Kurer’s children, services pending

FOND DU LAC, Wis.(WFRV)-The Fond du Lac Police Department is mourning the death of 26-year-old Officer Joseph Kurer, after a battle with COVID-19. Kurer joined the Department in August of 2018. He was part of the Tactical Field Force Team, Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team and was certified as a Field Training Officer. Previously he was an Aviation Operations Noncommissioned Officer (Sergeant) with the United States Army, Wisconsin National Guard. He was also a Community Service Officer with the City of West Bend Police Department.

On Thursday a Police Officer was assigned to stand guard outside of Zacherl Funeral Home, where Officer Kurer’s body was driven from a Milwaukee hospital where he had been receiving care. A memorial has been set up outside of the Fond du Lac Police Station, 126 N Main St, Fond du Lac. A patrol car is parked, with flowers on the hood and Officer Kurer’s badge number.

Members of the community have been stopping by the Department throughout the day to share their condolences. “It’s always sad to see an Officer, a Fireman, basically anybody who passes away,” said Jim Cieszynski. Cieszynski told Local 5’s Eric Richards that he served as Chaplain of a Sheriff’s Department for many years and is keeping the family in prayer. “Just hearing about the circumstances behind it just adds to the sadness. I pray for his family, his wife, his new baby and for the whole Department,” said Cieszynski.

Officer Kurer is survived by his wife and two children. One of the children was born the night before he died. The department says that funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement are pending at this time. An official GoFundMe account has been set up for the Kurer Family. A memorial fund has been established at National Exchange Bank for Joseph’s children. Donations can be dropped off at any National Exchange Bank branch. Checks should be written to: Joseph Kurer Memorial Fund.