Menards no longer allowing kids under 16, pets in stores due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Menards will no longer allow children under the age of 16 or pets in their stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on their website, Menards says service dogs are still welcome. Anyone who looks under the age of 16 will be asked to show identification, Menards adds.
Store hours have been reduced to Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Earlier this week, Costco and Home Depot announced restrictions on customers coming into their stores across the nation.
