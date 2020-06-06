Menasha announces plans to open pool, offer summer camp program

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha says it has developed a careful and measured plan to open its swimming pool and offer limited recreation programs for the summer.

“With the advent of COVID-19 we need to think differently about interaction, programming, and

activities” stated Mayor Don Merkes. “We can still provide opportunities for our youth this

summer with modifications implemented to reduce risk.”

Programs like the Dive-in Movie, City Carnival, and Bubble Run have been canceled due to the large crowds they attract, which makes it difficult to physically distance. The CommunityFest Fireworks will also be canceled due to large crowd size. Officials say other programs like soccer, baseball, pickleball, tennis, and dance will be offered in a modified fashion.

The Menasha Pool will open on Saturday, June 20, with swimming lessons, lap swim, and open swim being offered in a modified fashion. The capacity of the pool will be limited to allow for physical distancing with preference given to City of Menasha residents. City officials say the capacity of the pool will be reviewed throughout the summer and may be adjusted.

The chart below notes the following dates, times, and capacity limits that the Menasha Pool will be implementing starting on June 20.

Enhanced sanitation procedures will also be added.

City officials say a Summer Camp program at Jefferson Park will consolidate former summer programs like Tot Lot and Playground Plus. The program will offer both half day and full day options.

Individuals who have already signed up for lessons and programs will be contacted and possibly reassigned to a revised program time and/or location. Registration for summer rec programs including swimming lessons will open on Monday, June 8. Participants not already registered are

encouraged to do so as soon as possible as limited spots are available. Online, mail-in, or drop

off registrations can also be made. In-person registration is not available at this time.

Final decisions on holding Adult Softball Leagues and the 40th annual Otto Grunski Runski will be

made soon, according to officials.

Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:

Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry is also remaining closed until further notice.

Some pools are opening this year, including: