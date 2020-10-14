FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha cancels city-wide trick-or-treat hours

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Menasha are recommending the community does not trick-or-treat door to door this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Menasha Police say that the City of Menasha, after consulting with the Health Department, urges that trick-or-treating not happen door-to-door due to “extremely high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the Fox Cities.

Hometown Halloween, the trick-or-treating that occurs among downtown businesses, has been canceled. There are also no official city-wide trick-or-treat hours.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season