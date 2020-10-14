Menasha cancels city-wide trick-or-treat hours

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Menasha are recommending the community does not trick-or-treat door to door this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Menasha Police say that the City of Menasha, after consulting with the Health Department, urges that trick-or-treating not happen door-to-door due to “extremely high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the Fox Cities.

Hometown Halloween, the trick-or-treating that occurs among downtown businesses, has been canceled. There are also no official city-wide trick-or-treat hours.

Latest Stories