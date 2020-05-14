1  of  2
Governor Evers addressing state Supreme Court 'Safer at Home' ruling Fox Valley Local Governments Reinstating Safer at Home Order
1  of  2
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha enacts Safer at Home order, hoping for phased reopening soon

Menasha downtown vision plan

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha Health Department has issued its own Safer at Home order, joining Brown County, the City of Appleton, Outagamie County, and Calumet County, and other Wisconsin municipalities.

The order, which was signed at 8 a.m. on May 14, incorporates the elements of the statewide Safer at Home order, effectively immediately. The order will remain in effect until a superseding order is issued.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“According to the criteria in the Badger Bounce Back scorecard, our State data looks promising,” officials said in a release. “However, it is critical that residents and businesses continue following Safer at Home right now to continue to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. This will help keep residents and workers healthy and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.”

The release goes on to say that Menasha Health Department hopes to begin a phased reopening of Menasha as soon as possible.

