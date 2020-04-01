First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

According to Menasha Health Department, the first person has tested positive on Thursday and is at home and in isolation.

Health officials say its conducting contact investigations to identify and follow-up with any people who may have had close contact with the patient.

People in close contact will learn about self-monitoring their health status by Menasha Health Department nurses. This will require daily symptom and temperature checks as well as a precautionary 14-day quarantine for those who had been in contact with the patient.

Earlier this afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

According to the DHS, there are 1,550 confirmed cases in Wisconsin as of April 1. To read more on that story visit the daily update here.

