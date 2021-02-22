FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha Health Department postpones vaccine appointments amidst delays

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Health Department announced that they are postponing the vaccine appointments for Feb. 23 and 24.

According to the Menasha Health Department’s Facebook page, everyone who is signed up should receive a phone call starting Feb. 22. The phone call will be to reschedule the appointment for the following week.

Any remaining appointments for the first week in March will be opened to those that are eligible.

The Menasha Health Department says the Wisconsin DHS notified vaccinating agencies that they should not expect to receive their vaccine supplies until later this week.

