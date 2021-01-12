Menasha Health Department vaccinates Neenah‐Menasha Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Responders

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Health Department announced on Tuesday that they have vaccinated Neenah‐Menasha Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Responders (EMR) personnel.

Health officials reported that EMR personnel are included in phase 1A vaccination plans prompting their vaccination on Tuesday.

Nancy McKenney, Menasha Public Health Director shared, “Neenah‐Menasha firefighters are designated as certified emergency medical responders or higher. They respond to all medical emergencies. Ensuring their vaccination safeguards this vital workforce for our community,” she added.

“We respond to medically – related COVID‐19 calls. Hitting this first step now makes me feel better,” said James Dunbar. “Today I am thankful, grateful, and optimistic,” said Nicholas Brautigam.

Dunbar and Brautigam were the first two firefighters who received the vaccine.

The Menasha Health Department says they are coordinating with the City of Appleton, Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago County Health Departments, area health systems, pharmacies, and the Fox Valley Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition on COVID‐19 vaccination plans.

“While vaccine availability is welcome news, we still must make sacrifices for a while longer to keep our loved ones safe and preserve healthcare system capacity,” said McKenney. “Seek testing if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID‐19. Please don’t let your guard down. It will take time for everyone to be vaccinated,” she added.