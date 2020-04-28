1  of  2
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha Library begins drive-up service for community

Coronavirus

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elisha D. Smith Public Library may be closed but is still making sure its community is being serviced with books and other library materials safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library in Menasha announced on Tuesday that it is now offering a delivery drive-up service to all residents.

The library says residents can look through the libraries catalog and place the items they want on hold online or by phone. Residents will later be notified by phone that their items are ready for pick-up.

The organization adds that materials must be picked up within a week or they will become available for someone else and that the library’s book drop remains open.

The online library also notes that it is offering ebooks, audiobooks, videos, comics, homework help, online tutors, online classes at www.menashalibrary.org/digital.

To place materials on hold from the Menasha Library catalog visit www.menashalibrary.org/catalog, or call 967-3670.

