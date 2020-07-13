FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Menasha Pool closed until further notice

Coronavirus

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Pool is closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Menasha Recreation and Pool.

According to a Friday Facebook post, a member of the pool staff had off-site contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Although this individual is not displaying any symptoms, we are taking precautionary measures for our staff and guests until we have further information. We remain committed to the health and safety of our staff and guests and will provide an operational update as soon as we have further information.”

Little Chute’s Doyle Pool closed until further notice while a staff member awaited the results of a coronavirus test. The pool is set to reopen Monday, July 13.

Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:

Some swim areas are opening this year, including:

Among the swim areas open this year, these are closed until further notice due to concerns regarding COVID-19:

