Menasha reopens City Hall to in-person service

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha announced that it will be reopening City Hall to the public on Monday.

City Hall closed most of its building back in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. During this time, City Hall began offering its services virtually or through mail to ensure the community’s needs were still being met.

However, City officials say with modifications in place to reduce the risks for the public and employees, City Hall will once again resume in-person services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting June 15.

Mayor Merkes shared, “We understand some transactions are difficult to handle remotely…We continue to encourage residents to conduct business remotely or use the City drop box when feasible to further minimize disease spread.”

Due to construction, city officials state that the Public Works facility will remain closed to the public and all Public Works related transactions can be done at City Hall.

Officials say the Menasha School District offices in the City Center Building will also remain closed to the public at this time.

