Menasha’s Dura-Fibre to provide specialty packaging for COVID-19 vaccine

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha-based paperboard manufacturer, Dura-Fibre, announced it will be providing specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts for some of the US novel coronavirus vaccines during shipment.

“Dura-Fibre’s specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts are protecting some of the COVID-19 vaccines right now as they are being shipped around the country,” said Luke Benrud, President, Dura-Fibre. “We are proud to be a part of the solution in getting the country past this terrible pandemic.”

The company’s multi-ply laminated and die-cut sleeve is a part of a sophisticated packaging and cold chain distribution system aimed at providing critical temperature control for shipping the vaccines.

According to a release, Gov. Tony Evers sent on Monday, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), announced that Wisconsin is anticipating the arrival of 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with shipments expected to increase over the coming weeks and months once more supply becomes available.

“Since the early days in the pandemic, we have been planning and preparing for the arrival of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I fully trust in the expertise of our scientists, researchers, and public health experts who are guiding our planning, preparation, and distribution. They have put a lot of effort into ensuring that the vaccine infrastructure and clinics are ready for the successful rollout of our Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program,” said Gov. Evers.