Menasha company offering mass temperature check technology

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha company is offering mass thermal imaging to help companies perform instant temperature checks as they reopen.

Faith Technologies says the touchless scanning solution can provide temperature readings for 16 people in less than one second, all at once.

Vice President of Solutions at Faith Technologies Wade Leipold shares, “With elevated temperatures being a sign of illness, temperature scanning is just one line of defense against the spread of disease.”

Leipold continues, “We conducted extensive research into a vast array of thermal imaging technology options to determine the best option for our customers based on usability, foot traffic, speed, accuracy, cost and integration abilities.”

Faith Technologies states the imaging system has the following features:

It provides temperature results in less than one second.

It is accurate to one-half degree and can scan up to 16 people at one time.

The technology operates independently, limiting exposure to those entering the building and allowing better use of staff resources.

Instant notifications of elevated temperatures are sent to those who monitor the system’s output and/or others as designated.

The technology company shared the system is ideal for any environment that sees a large number of people coming through its doors.

Matt Merbach, general manager for Excellerate Manufacturing says, “Checking temperatures with handheld units proved to be very time consuming and did not allow for recommended social distancing.”

Having already had seven thermal imaging systems installed at Excellerate’s three facilities in May, Merbach shares, “It greatly streamlined the process and we’re able to check everyone coming into our buildings, including employees, delivery drivers, and necessary vendors…This has given us and our employees greater peace of mind.”

