Menasha’s Hope Clinic and Care Center reopens

Coronavirus
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hope Clinic and Care Center in Menasha is now back open.

Their mission is to serve the medically uninsured and underinsured to help improve their health and wellbeing. The Hope Clinic is offering over-the-phone screenings to determine whether a patient can come into the office or have a telehealth appointment.

Staff say they are also providing a secondary program to help their patients.

“We’re trying to help the whole person, so if you need help with rent, or a job, or food, or anything like that, we are also able to refer you to a place to help you,” Executive Director Shelby Miller told WFRV Local 5.

For more information on the Hope Clinic, visit hopeclinic.care.

