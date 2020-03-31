Menominee Co. COVID-19 case total reaches 3

TUESDAY 5/26/2020 7:41 a.m.

MENOMINEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee County’s confirmed coronavirus case total has reached three, according to a Monday update.

County health officials say that of those three, two have recovered. Only on Menominee County resident has ever been hospitalized for complications related to coronavirus. a total of 443 Menominee County residents have tested negative for the virus.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

No confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Menominee County

WEDNESDAY 5/20/2020 7:21 a.m.

MENOMINEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Of Menominee County’s two confirmed cases of coronavirus, both have since recovered, according to public health officials.

According to a Tuesday update, 169 Menominee County residents have tested negative for the virus. One resident who had tested positive had been hospitalized. There are no facility-wide public health investigations in Menominee County.

Menominee County’s first coronavirus patient has recovered, says health officials

FRIDAY 4/17/2020 12:21 p.m.

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee County Public Health says the first and only resident to test positive for coronavirus has recovered.

County health officials say 15 other Menominee County residents have tested negative for the virus.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says over 3,800 Wisconsinites have tested positive for coronavirus.

Original Story: First Menominee County resident tests positive for coronavirus

TUESDAY 3/31/2020 2:05 p.m.

MENOMINEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee County has confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus.

Health officials with the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says the patient is under isolation.

“We have been preparing for and anticipating confirmed cases in Shawano and Menominee Counties. We are working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking all of the appropriate steps,” said Vicki Dantoin, Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Officer.

Health officials will now work to identify who may have been in contact with the patient and ask them to quarantine.

As of Tuesday, March 31, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,351 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak