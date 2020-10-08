NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin cancels community-wide door-to-door trick or treating

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that it will be canceling its community-wide door-to-door trick or treating this Halloween due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon, the Menominee Tribe posted about the cancellation on its Facebook page saying, “To keep our community safe and healthy, the Menominee Tribe has canceled for 2020 community-wide door-to-door trick or treating.”

Tribe officials say this decision was made in consultation with local public health authorities and the COVID-19 Incident Command.

The tribe notes that a community-wide drive-thru trick or treating event is being planned for the community to enjoy this Halloween.

