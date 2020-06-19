GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Meyer Theatre reopening in July

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Meyer Theatre is reopening its doors in late July.

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, the capacity within the theatre will be limited to allow people to be able to practice social distancing. To do so, tickets will be sold strategically and the second level of the theatre will be opening to give people more space.

More: Warren Gerds/Critic at Large

“We’re really doing everything we can to make sure it’s a clean facility and we think, with the social distancing in the theater, that it’ll be a good environment and just hoping people come out and support,” Terry Charles, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at PMI Entertainment tells WFRV Local 5.

The Meyer Theatre will open thirty minutes earlier than normal to better manage crows.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"