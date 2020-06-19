Meyer Theatre reopening in July

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Meyer Theatre is reopening its doors in late July.

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, the capacity within the theatre will be limited to allow people to be able to practice social distancing. To do so, tickets will be sold strategically and the second level of the theatre will be opening to give people more space.

“We’re really doing everything we can to make sure it’s a clean facility and we think, with the social distancing in the theater, that it’ll be a good environment and just hoping people come out and support,” Terry Charles, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at PMI Entertainment tells WFRV Local 5.

The Meyer Theatre will open thirty minutes earlier than normal to better manage crows.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5