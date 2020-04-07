Michigan Coronavirus: Health officials urge limited travel to the Upper Peninsula

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) issued a news release on Tuesday morning, urging people to limit their travel to the Upper Peninsula.

In the release, CCHD asked that individuals considering coming north to bring food and other essential items with them. They are asking that people then self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days.

CCHD went on to say that War Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in the Eastern Upper Peninsula with intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

You can read the full statement from the Chippewa County Joint Information Center below.

