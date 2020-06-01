Michigan governor lifts stay-at-home order, keeps some places closed

FILE – In this May 1, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, The state of Michigan has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over poor reading skills that was filed on behalf of Detroit schoolchildren, weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy. Whitmer and the plaintiffs announced the agreement early Thursday, May 14. They say the settlement “will help secure the right of access to literacy for students in Detroit who faced obstacles they never should have faced.” (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. Whitmer said Monday that restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week and she has eased limits on gatherings.

Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now. Day camps for children and pools can open June 8.

Groups of up to 100 people can gather outside as long as they practice social distancing.

Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5