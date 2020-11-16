Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closing restaurants to indoor dining and stopping organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb Michigan’s spiking coronavirus cases.

The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks.

They are not nearly as sweeping as when the governor issued a stay-at-home order last spring, but they are extensive.

An order written by the state health department also limits indoor residential gatherings to no more than two households, restricts outdoor gatherings to 25 people, and closes entertainment facilities such as theaters and indoor water parks.

Chicago’s stay-at-home advisory will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 16, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week. Her announcement comes in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city.

While Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers saw his Safer at Home Order struck down by the state Supreme Court earlier this year, he recently signed an Executive Order asking Wisconsinites to stay home.