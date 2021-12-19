Milwaukee 9-year-old’s virus fears lead to White House visit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee third grader whose fears about COVID-19 were alleviated by President Joe Biden when he came to Wisconsin for a televised town hall came away from the encounter with both comfort and joy.

The joy came when Layla Salas and her family, at the president’s invitation, attended the White House holiday open house on Saturday.

The 9-year-old girl told the Journal Sentinel that her favorite part of the tour was seeing the Green Room filled with Christmas trees decorated with purple.

It all started in February when her mom, Jessica Salas, asked Biden on behalf of Layla when the vaccine would be available for kids. Biden responded directly to Layla, telling her that she and her mom would be fine.

