Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory mask mandate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT) – The Milwaukee Common Council is set to examine a mask mandate that would require the use of masks outside and inside public buildings for those ages 3-years-old and older.

According to affiliate WDJT, the council will meet Monday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to submit public comments ahead of the meeting. WDJT reports that hundreds of people have already, many of which are in support of the city’s mask mandate proposal. Others questioned the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of coronavirus or say they believe wearing a mask should be a ‘personal choice.’

Milwaukee’s proposed MKE Cares face covering ordinance passed 3-1-1- out of committee – one alderman said he objected to requiring masks outside, according to WDJT. The council is also set to take up a resolution that would provide free masks to at least half the city’s residents, or about 300,000 people.

WDJT reports that concerns have been raised about enforcing Milwaukee’s proposed face covering mandate. The public health department would be responsible for doing so and business owners could be fined up to $500 if everyone inside is not wearing a mask.

Dane County became Wisconsin’s first to have a face covering requirement following the 4th of July weekend. It mandates that anyone living in the county over the age of 5-years-old and older will be required to wear a face-covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people, with the exception of the person’s own household or living unit. On July 10, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-147 which reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face-covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.

In Northeast Wisconsin, only a few communities have some sort of mask mandate. In Outagamie County, a policy has been initiated that requires the use of protective face coverings at county facilities, on county grounds, or other places where services are delivered. Appleton will require the use of face coverings in all city-owned or operated buildings beginning Tuesday, July 14. Face coverings will also be required in the Marinette County Courthouse and Annex starting July 13.

Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents. Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. He strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job.St. Norbert College will also require the use of face coverings when students and faculty return to campus.

