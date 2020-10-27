Milwaukee imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 surges

The Wisconsin Center is seen Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Milwaukee. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The City of Milwaukee will impose new restrictions on public gatherings as the state’s coronavirus cases surge.

The new health order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25% of a site’s capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people.

The maximum number for outdoor gatherings is 25 people. Religious and political events are limited to 100 people who are required to be seated.

Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25% for those establishments that don’t have a city-approved COVID-19 safety plan.

Milwaukee health officials announced earlier this month that the city would enforce its own coronavirus orders for bars and restaurants, which doesn’t necessarily limit the businesses to 25% capacity imposed under Gov. Tony Evers’ new restrictions.

Two weeks ago, Mayor Tom Barrett issued a warning to the city’s bars to get their acts together, saying, “If the bars want to screw this up, then there’s going to be problems.”

On Friday, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on Gov. Evers’ restrictions on indoor public gatherings. The ruling from the 3rd District Court of Appeals pauses the governor’s effort to control the coronavirus spread pending appeal.

