MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most populated city just issued a mask advisory after it moved into the ‘high’ level of community spread.

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, on July 14, Milwaukee County moved into the CDC’s ‘high’ level of COVID-19 community spread. Due to the county being at the ‘high’ level, the health department issued a mask advisory for the City.

“The BA.5 variant is spreading quickly in Milwaukee. Even with prior infection, the BA.5 variant is seemingly more transmissible and more immune-evading,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

The Milwaukee Health Department also advised using a layered mitigation strategy:

Stay up-to-date on COVID vaccines

Physically distance and avoid crowded spaces

Improve ventilation of indoor spaces

Practice thorough hand hygiene

Test to prevent spread when sick or identified as a close contact

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.