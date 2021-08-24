Milwaukee mayor orders vaccinations for city employees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s mayor has ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees.

Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The requirement applies to general city employees as well as temporary employees and interns. The mandate will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Unvaccinated employees will have until Oct. 29 to produce proof of vaccination. Workers who won’t comply will face 30-day unpaid suspensions.

Workers who continue to refuse to get the shots will be fired. The mandate doesn’t apply to unionized city workers. The mayor’s office says the city is negotiating with the unions on how the requirement will apply to members.

