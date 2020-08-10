Milwaukee Public Museum reopening to public

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced it will be reopening to the general public on August 21, with museum members and donors having early access to exhibits starting August 13.

Dr. Ellen Censky, President and CEO, Milwaukee Public Museum says, “Though visits in this first phase of reopening may look a little different, we are excited to offer new and unique ways to safely connect our visitors to nature and culture.”

According to MPM, during its first phase of opening, masks will be required. Additionally, officials say visitors will be guided through Museum space via one-way paths, and several exhibits and public spaces will be closed.

Museum staff are requiring visitors to reserve a one-time entry ticket for a specific block of time up to 14 days prior to visiting the Museum.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is our highest priority,” said Dr. Censky. “As we carefully and cautiously welcome visitors back to MPM, we look forward to providing members, visitors, and the community with new, innovative ways to encounter our collections.”

MPM says tickets and member reservations can be made online starting August 6.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah