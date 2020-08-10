Milwaukee Public Museum reopening to public

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced it will be reopening to the general public on August 21, with museum members and donors having early access to exhibits starting August 13.

Dr. Ellen Censky, President and CEO, Milwaukee Public Museum says, “Though visits in this first phase of reopening may look a little different, we are excited to offer new and unique ways to safely connect our visitors to nature and culture.”

According to MPM, during its first phase of opening, masks will be required. Additionally, officials say visitors will be guided through Museum space via one-way paths, and several exhibits and public spaces will be closed.

Museum staff are requiring visitors to reserve a one-time entry ticket for a specific block of time up to 14 days prior to visiting the Museum.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is our highest priority,” said Dr. Censky. “As we carefully and cautiously welcome visitors back to MPM, we look forward to providing members, visitors, and the community with new, innovative ways to encounter our collections.”

MPM says tickets and member reservations can be made online starting August 6.

