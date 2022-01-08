Milwaukee Public Museum temporarily closes due to COVID-19-related staffing shortage

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced it will face a three-day closure due to staffing shortages amid the ongoing surge in regional COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, the museum will be closed to the public beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday, January 12.

“With a few key staff members in essential operational roles currently quarantining or awaiting test results, the Museum is proactively closing for a few days to accommodate for the impact of those absences,” said MPM President and CEO Ellen Censky. “The health, safety and wellbeing of those who enter our building is paramount, and unfortunately, we cannot safely operate without certain staffing levels in critical departments.”

Officials say people who have already purchased tickets online for the affected dates will be able to receive a refund or transfer their tickets to an alternate future date.