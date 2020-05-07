Mini Golf Courses forced to put the putt down while others swing away

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- When Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers lifted the restrictions on Gulf Courses, naturally mini courses thought that they were included. They opened and some locations were thriving, while others did not have a great turn out. Regardless, they were happy to be open, until Authorities shut them down.

At Sweets-N-Treats in Suamico told Local Five that they had a great weekend, with a crowd of happy customers. “We were very happy because obviously our business has been suffering,”-said Dennis Korpan owner of Sweets-N-Treats. Everyone was having a great time, until the Brown County Sheriff’s Office showed up and told Dennis that he was in violation and needed to shut down immediately. He shut down operations Sunday afternoon. The Deputies that responded to the call did not issue any citations, but according to Dennis they would have if he did not close.

Across the green, at Bay Beach Mini Golf, the weekend did not look as great as far as customer traffic, mainly because some might assume that the business was closed given it’s proximity to Bay Beach and the other areas that have been shut down. Larry Stange, owner of Bay Beach Mini Golf, says that before he opened his doors, he contacted Brown County’s Health Dept. to make sure it was okay to open. “…I was asked if I was sanitizing everything, and if I was taking the necessary precautions,” said Larry. The gates were opened, and the equipment was moving until the County called back. “I was called this week, Tuesday in the afternoon, and said I apologize sincerely telling you that I made a mistake and you need to close.”

That is what Larry did, he closed up shop again. When asked about the confusion over what the opening of the Mini Golf courses, Brown County Health Public Information Officer Claire Paprocki said that there was a misunderstanding. “…Those Folks who answer our general intake line do not have the authority to give someone the go ahead to reopen,” -said Claire in a daily media briefing.

Both establishments will continue to comply with the Governor’s orders at this time. It is unclear when the order to resume business will come. Both Larry and Dennis say that they are not interested in pursuing legal action against the County or State. They just want to get back into the business of providing entertainment to the community.

