Minnesota Gov. rolls back COVID-19 restrictions, Vikings to have fans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is lifting a number of coronavirus restrictions in one of the most significant rollbacks in Minnesota since the pandemic began last year.

Starting noon on Monday, religious services will no longer have occupancy limits.

And all public venues will now be able to open at 50% capacity, with a limit of 10,000 for outdoor venues, allowing the Twins to welcome back fans for the baseball team’s home opener on April 8.

Walz cited declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations statewide for the decision.

Shortly after Walz’s decision the Minnesota Vikings issued a statement about having fans in for the 2021 season.

#Vikings statement on Minnesota's announcement to expand fan capacity at sports venues pic.twitter.com/B4zetRqSs7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 12, 2021

Minnesota’s seated indoor venues can now admit up to 3,000 people. That would allow the NBA’s Timberwolves and NHL’s Wild to begin letting in fans again. Only a limited amount of family members of players and staff have been able to attend those games this season.

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans and more than 70% of people 65 and older have been given at least one coronavirus shot.