Minnesota Gov. rolls back COVID-19 restrictions, Vikings to have fans

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 1: A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium as fans arrive before the preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on September 1, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is lifting a number of coronavirus restrictions in one of the most significant rollbacks in Minnesota since the pandemic began last year.

Starting noon on Monday, religious services will no longer have occupancy limits.

And all public venues will now be able to open at 50% capacity, with a limit of 10,000 for outdoor venues, allowing the Twins to welcome back fans for the baseball team’s home opener on April 8.

Walz cited declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations statewide for the decision.

Shortly after Walz’s decision the Minnesota Vikings issued a statement about having fans in for the 2021 season.

Minnesota’s seated indoor venues can now admit up to 3,000 people. That would allow the NBA’s Timberwolves and NHL’s Wild to begin letting in fans again. Only a limited amount of family members of players and staff have been able to attend those games this season.

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans and more than 70% of people 65 and older have been given at least one coronavirus shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft