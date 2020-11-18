Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update in St. Paul, Minn., on the state’s plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Walz is expected to sign a police accountability bill into law Thursday, July 23 that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks.

Bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout during the four-week pause, according to a person with knowledge of the governor’s plan.

That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak ahead of the governor’s Wednesday night announcement.

Walz told reporters Tuesday that the state is trying to ease the strain on hospitals.

Saying Illinois is facing a new “Covid storm,” Governor JB Pritzker announced additional COVID-19 restrictions for all of Illinois Tuesday as the state faces a second wave of the pandemic that’s sweeping the globe.

All of Illinois will move to Tier 3 of COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday, which Pritzker said is not a stay-at-home order but aims to get people to stay home as much as possible.

Chicago’s stay-at-home advisory went into effect on Monday, Nov. 16, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week. Her announcement comes in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closing restaurants to indoor dining, and stopping organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb Michigan’s spiking coronavirus cases.

The restrictions begin Wednesday and last three weeks.

While Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers saw his Safer at Home Order struck down by the state Supreme Court earlier this year, he recently signed an Executive Order asking Wisconsinites to stay home.