WATCH: Minnesota to have statewide mask mandate

Minnesota to have statewide mask mandate

MINNESOTA (WFRV) – Minnesota will soon have a statewide mask mandate, according to WFRV affiliate WCCO.

Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce the mandate Wednesday afternoon, WCCO reports. the mandate is said to require the use of masks in all public places. It is unknown when the mandate will go into effect.

As of July 22, Michigan and Illinois are Wisconsin’s only neighboring states that have statewide mandates. Throughout the Midwest, Iowa and the Dakotas have not implemented mask mandates.

WCCO reports the Minnesota Hospital Association urged Walz to implement a statewide mask mandate. Many cities in Minnesota, along with major retailers across the country, have already implemented face mask policies.

