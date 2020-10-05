Mishicot high school, middle school moving to virtual learning

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Northeast Wisconsin school district will transitions some of its schools to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

The district says its high school and middle school will begin virtual learning on Wednesday. There will be no school on Tuesday for these students and all extracurricular events have been canceled.

The decision to move to virtual learning comes in response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the need for students and staff to quarantine.

Officials say the schools could return to face-to-face instruction as early as Monday, Oct. 19, but factors such as community spread and local hospitalization rates will influence the return date.

OHS Elementary School will continue as scheduled.

Multiple Northeast Wisconsin school districts have transitioned to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

The Manitowoc Public School District announced its transition to virtual learning on Friday.

The Neenah Joint School District will transition to virtual learning until at least mid-October as the Fox Valley area continues to see a large community spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Green Bay Area Catholic Education announced its schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families last week, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning began on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it began remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District began online learning on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

Latest Stories