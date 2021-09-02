Misspelling of Moderna leads to Illinois woman’s arrest in Hawaii

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, a woman walks into the international airport in Honolulu amid a quarantine rule that effectively shut down the tourism industry in the state. An Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna,” according to court documents. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Court documents say a 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii that misspelled Moderna.

The documents says she uploaded the card to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu on Aug. 23. Screeners noticed the vaccine was misspelled as “Maderna.”

This document provided by the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office shows a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from a tourist visiting Hawaii. The Illinois woman submitted the fake card to avoid Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, according to authorities, but there a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was misspelled “Maderna.” (Hawaii Attorney General’s Office via AP)

Officials say the card listed that she was vaccinated in Delaware, but an official there confirmed there was no vaccination record for her. She was arrested at the Honolulu airport on Aug. 28.

She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment after a judge released her Wednesday.