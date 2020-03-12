MLB delays Opening Day at least two weeks, cancels Spring Training games

(WFRV) – Major League Baseball has decided to delay 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks and all Spring Training games are cancelled as of 4 p.m. Thursday due to “the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to a release from the MLB, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., made the decision after consulting all 30 clubs.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs, and our millions of loyal fans.”

The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games have been postponed indefinitely.

According to the release, the MLB and all 30 clubs are working to establish a contingency plan.

The MLB joins the NBA, NHL, and USHL in making a postponement to athletic events.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

