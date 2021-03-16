Moderna announces children under 12 receive vaccine doses in new study

(WFRV) – Moderna announced that the first particpants of a new KidCOVE study have been dosed.

According to Moderna, the study is for children ages of six months to less than 12 years.

The study is in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the U.S. and Canada and we thank NIAID and BARDA for their collaboration,” says Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Moderna says they intend to enroll approximately 6,750 pediatric participants in the U.S. and Canada ages 6 months to less than 12 years.

For more information regarding the study visit their website.

