Modified 2020 Fond du Lac County Fair to be held

Coronavirus

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Fond du Lac County Fair will go on this year, with modifications.

According to a Friday release, the Fair Board voted unanimously to proceed with the fair in a modified capacity after consulting with the community, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors.

This year’s fair will have the junior and open shows in a safe, modified format.

The 2020 Miller Lite Grandstand acts have been postponed to 2021. The Fair Board says they explored several options that would have enabled the fair to still host the acts this year. The request of some of the national acts, limitations posed by the grandstand capacity, and recommendations from the WEDC lead to the decision to postpone. The Fair Board says The Roots and Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown, Chris Janson, and Daughtry have all confirmed dates for the 2021 Fair. Bull riding and barrel racing, truck and tractor pull, and demo derby have also been postponed until 2021.

The Fair Board adds that, at this time, it is “very unlikely we will be able to provide any carnival rides or games for our 2020 Fair.” The Expo Building will not feature any vendors this year.

A modified, free fair will be held for the public in a limited capacity from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19. Parking will be free and attendance capacity will be reduced and limited by about 70 percent. Those wishing to attend the free fair must reserve a ticket in advance starting on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. No walk-up tickets will be offered. For more information, click here.

Officials say the fair will be split into two ‘sessions’ each day, except for Sunday. Attendees will be able to reserve tickets allowing them to enter the fair during the first session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and/or the second session from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets will be available for one session, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for Sunday, June 19.

The modified Fond du Lac County Fair will include:

  • Daily shows from the Sea Lion Splash attraction
  • Daily shows from the Los Moralitos Family Circus
  • Daily shows from Nick’s Kid Show
  • Daily shows from The Barnyard Adventure Show
  • Two evening shows by a variety of local bands on our stages
  • Food vendors from our non-profit clubs and mobile food vendors
  • To help maintain everyone’s health and safety, the grounds will be closed daily from 4 – 5 p.m. for cleaning.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 fair will be valid in 2021. However, refunds will be available upon request by submitting a form by July 13, 2020. Refunds may be credited to a credit card used at the time of purchase or donated to the Fond du Lac County Agricultural Society.

The Fair Board says they decided to modify the fair because it “was a better option given the multiple facets of a county fair including carnival and concession vendor routing, entertainment scheduling, staffing challenges and the timing of youth agriculture shows.”

Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone experiencing a fever or any symptoms of coronavirus are asked to not attend the fair.

For more information, visit the Fond du Lac County Fair’s website.

