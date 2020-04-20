Monday coronavirus briefing with Gov. Evers, other state officials

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will participate in a media briefing Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Evers is scheduled to be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services; Secretary Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases; and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.
