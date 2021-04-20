More than $175 million going to Wisconsin schools for COVID-19 testing

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have announced Wisconsin will receive more than $175 million in federal funding to help create a program for COVID-19 testing in schools.

Back in March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would be investing $10 billion to increase screening so that schools could reopen and an additional $2.25 billion to test in undeserving populations. A survey was released to school districts and private schools last week to get their input on what kind of testing program would work best for them.

Testing would be voluntary and not be mandated. Schools will be able to pick from different testing options for the spring and summer months, with more options becoming available in the fall for the 2021-2022 school year.

