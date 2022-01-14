More than 19k new COVID-19 cases in WI

FRIDAY 1/14/2022 1:57 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,139,933 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 10,486 total COVID-19 deaths.

DHS has updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. As a result of this process, DHS officials say they expect COVID-19 data to be temporarily elevated over the next few days.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 26,401 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 1,027 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,139,933 1,116,893 (+19,783) Received one dose of vaccine 3,659,548 (62.7%) 3,655,662 (62.7%) Fully vaccinated 3,423,340 (58.7%) 3,420,299 (58.6%) COVID-19 deaths 10,486 10,434 (+52) Ever hospitalized 53,514 53,297 (+217) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 2,166 patients. Of those, 474 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 21.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,839,962 vaccines and 1,759,421 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Jan. 14.

As of Wednesday, January 12, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, all 72 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, while no counties are in the very high, high, medium, or low range.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are seeing growth.

Menominee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high, high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.