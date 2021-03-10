More than 2M COVID-19 vaccines issued to WI, over 500 new positive cases

WEDNESDAY 3/10/2021 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 567,850 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,524 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 6,528 (1.1%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 6,552 (1.2%) yesterday.

A total of 3,222,808 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,701 test results available today, 10.98% were positive. DHS says 2,654,958 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 63 are in an ICU. A total of 2,296 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases567,850567,337 (+516)
Active cases6,528 (1.1%)6,552 (1.2%)
Recovered cases554,639 (97.7%)554,113 (97.7%)
Negative tests2,654,9582,650,773 (+4,185)
Patients hospitalized244256 (-12)
COVID-19 patients in ICU6361 (+2)
Hospital beds available2,296 (21%)2,419 (-123)
Ever hospitalized 26,630 (4.7%)26,554 (+76)
COVID-19 deaths 6,524 (1.1%)6,510 (+14)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

At this time, DHS is reporting a total of 2,140,265 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,779,404 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, March 3, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no counties shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing no significant change in medium case activity levels is Kewaunee County.

Counties shrinking in medium case activity levels are Waupaca and Waushara.

Green Lake and Marinette are counties experiencing no change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

