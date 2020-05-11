More Wisconsin businesses allowed to open under latest turn of the dial

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced another turn of the dial on Safer at Home, allowing even more opportunities for Wisconsin businesses to get back to work safely.

Under Emergency Order #36, signed today by Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, allows for standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices. The order also allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions.

All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer at Home order.

In regards to standalone or strip mall-based retail stores, any entrances through a mal or interconnected passage must be closed to the public. Face coverings are encouraged for all staff and customers. Lines must be established outside the store to regulate entry with markings indicating where customers should stand to maintain social distancing.

“Stores should also use alternatives to lines, including allowing customers to wait in their cars for a text message or phone call and scheduling pickups or entries to the store,” according to the order.

Drive-in theaters may not offer outdoor seating, but patrons may leave their vehicles to purchase or pick up food or drink from the theater or to use the restroom. Customers must remain in their vehicles at all other times. Drive-in theaters may deliver food to those waiting in their vehicles.

The order encourages that reservations and payments be made in advance online or over the phone.

“In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin’s business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots,” said Gov. Evers. “Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy.”

According to state officials, all stores operating under this order must comply with health and safety requirements outlined in the Safer at Home order.

The order goes into effect immediately.

